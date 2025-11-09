zkSync One Day Volume Hits $186.69 Million (ZK)

zkSync (ZK) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. zkSync has a market cap of $387.82 million and $186.69 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, zkSync has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One zkSync token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0578 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

zkSync Token Profile

zkSync’s genesis date was June 15th, 2024. zkSync’s total supply is 13,760,139,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,712,895,507 tokens. The official website for zkSync is zksync.io. The Reddit community for zkSync is https://reddit.com/r/zksync and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for zkSync is zksync.mirror.xyz. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync.

Buying and Selling zkSync

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKsync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the zkSync Era platform. ZKsync has a current supply of 13,760,139,425.23120076 with 8,526,526,481.45853044 in circulation. The last known price of ZKsync is 0.0541388 USD and is down -7.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 242 active market(s) with $161,693,982.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire zkSync should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy zkSync using one of the exchanges listed above.

