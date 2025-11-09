Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 93,383 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,935,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,383 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $143,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,221,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,625,976,000 after acquiring an additional 276,339 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $733,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,330 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PayPal by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,516,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $620,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,155 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $558,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $529,264,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $94,984.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $860,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,799.21. This trade represents a 28.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 26,874 shares of company stock worth $1,856,968 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 target price on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.03.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock opened at $66.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

