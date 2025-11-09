Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.73 EPS

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.73, Zacks reports.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of KPRX stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of -0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

