Intel Corporation $INTC Position Trimmed by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 73.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,256 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 38,923 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westbourne Investments Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 319.4% during the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 71,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 54,395 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Intel by 6,865.7% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,151,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,792,000 after buying an additional 1,134,895 shares during the period. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of INTC stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $166.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3,816.82 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average of $25.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Intel’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $34.84.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

