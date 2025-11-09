Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Wrapped Matic has a total market cap of $37.78 million and $2.65 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102,134.90 or 0.99737442 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102,078.81 or 0.99682672 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Matic Token Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 215,224,750 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 215,517,200.55357168. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.17357579 USD and is down -3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3409 active market(s) with $3,016,748.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

