NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by WJ Wealth Management LLC

WJ Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,528 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,562 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 4.8% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,412,434,000 after buying an additional 5,896,735 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 123.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in NVIDIA by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733,431 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at $589,182,656.26. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,476,577 shares of company stock valued at $623,934,187. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group set a $235.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.75.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $188.15 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

