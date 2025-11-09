Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO) Releases Earnings Results

Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Massimo Group had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $16.99 million during the quarter.

Massimo Group Stock Down 6.0%

Shares of MAMO opened at $3.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61. Massimo Group has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $124.92 million, a P/E ratio of -149.93 and a beta of -0.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Massimo Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Massimo Group Company Profile

Massimo Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and sale of utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and pontoon and tritoon boats. The company also offers motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, and go karts and balance bikes, as well as snow equipment. In addition, it provides accessories, including EV chargers, electric coolers, power stations, and portable solar panels.

