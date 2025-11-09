King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 8,339 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $89,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 68.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $35,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $405.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE:SHW opened at $339.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $308.84 and a 12-month high of $400.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.83%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

