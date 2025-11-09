King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 17,619 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 802,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,619 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $103,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,854,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 509,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,473,000 after buying an additional 236,733 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 270.2% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 984,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,043,000 after buying an additional 718,720 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 130.9% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 340.0% in the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 14,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of KMB stock opened at $103.85 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.22 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kimberly-Clark ( NASDAQ:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 184.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.