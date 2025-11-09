McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $325.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $322.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $381.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.91.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $299.71 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $276.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.04.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,690. This trade represents a 90.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,270. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 15,134 shares of company stock valued at $4,570,716 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $3,667,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

