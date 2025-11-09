Metis Global Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,965,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,673,217,000 after purchasing an additional 248,252 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,502,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,249,000 after buying an additional 1,964,157 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,807,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,967,000 after acquiring an additional 24,588 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,818,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,336,000 after acquiring an additional 830,440 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 76.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,186,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,592,000 after acquiring an additional 944,731 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $184.07 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $145.12 and a 12 month high of $216.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%.The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.47.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $201,927.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,824.95. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $183,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,073.14. This represents a 14.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,151 shares of company stock worth $400,092. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

