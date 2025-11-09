Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 27,853 Shares of Relx Plc $RELX

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,853 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,072,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,287,000 after buying an additional 173,976 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Relx by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,041,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,129,000 after acquiring an additional 234,094 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Relx by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,394,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,686,000 after acquiring an additional 202,509 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Relx by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,208,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Relx by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 444,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 225,947 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RELX opened at $42.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.16. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RELX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

