King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $283.71 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 500,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for 1.2% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $283,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 28,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,568,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Eos Management L.P. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 11,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 383,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,029,000 after acquiring an additional 63,988 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 81,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,126,000 after purchasing an additional 24,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $541.00 price target (down from $577.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.83.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROP opened at $447.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $496.31 and a 200-day moving average of $535.72. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $435.42 and a 1 year high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 20.34%.The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.74%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

