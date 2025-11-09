8,621 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Acquired by Midwest Trust Co

Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,909,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,411.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 112,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,900,000 after purchasing an additional 104,780 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,259,000 after buying an additional 68,243 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Booking by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 104,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,081,000 after buying an additional 67,562 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Booking by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 181,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $836,223,000 after acquiring an additional 39,523 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,707,000 after acquiring an additional 35,171 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,291.98, for a total transaction of $79,379.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,729.36. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total transaction of $352,755.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,045.80. The trade was a 32.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,197 shares of company stock worth $17,260,963. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $4,940.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5,311.14 and its 200 day moving average is $5,407.51. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4,096.23 and a one year high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $83.39 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,590.00 to $5,550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,680.00 to $5,620.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6,000.00 price target (up from $5,700.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $6,325.00 price objective on Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $5,810.00 price objective on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6,121.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Booking

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.