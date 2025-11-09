Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Stock Holdings Increased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 66.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 261.0% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 8,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 345.3% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 13,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super now owns 70,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,529,000 after purchasing an additional 35,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Barclays cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $465.00 target price (down from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.43.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of MSI stock opened at $391.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $452.66 and a 200-day moving average of $436.61. The stock has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $387.77 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.360 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.090-15.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.0109 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 34.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total transaction of $17,345,723.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,432,080.64. This trade represents a 38.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total transaction of $3,802,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,265.80. The trade was a 43.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,493 shares of company stock valued at $116,848,278. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

