Midwest Trust Co Makes New $36.80 Million Investment in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,801,000. Midwest Trust Co owned 0.05% of Northrop Grumman as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.5%

NOC opened at $569.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $592.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.08. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $426.24 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.24. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $696.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $642.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.