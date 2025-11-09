Midwest Trust Co Makes New $36.80 Million Investment in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,801,000. Midwest Trust Co owned 0.05% of Northrop Grumman as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.5%
NOC opened at $569.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $592.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.08. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $426.24 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90.
Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 33.24%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $696.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $642.73.
Northrop Grumman Company Profile
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
Read More
