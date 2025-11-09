Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 7,889 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,325 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,889 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Intel from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $34.84.

INTC opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.76. The firm has a market cap of $166.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,816.82 and a beta of 1.31. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $42.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

