SFE Investment Counsel Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in Brookfield Corporation $BN

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its position in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BN. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Brookfield in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 734.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Stock Performance

BN opened at $45.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $113.15 billion, a PE ratio of 159.48 and a beta of 1.73. Brookfield Corporation has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $49.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brookfield in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Brookfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brookfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $49.33 to $54.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

