Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $4.37 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.3% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. IFC Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.95.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $142.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $166.88. The firm has a market cap of $195.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

