PFG Advisors Raises Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

PFG Advisors grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2,961.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,634 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises about 0.4% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $13,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $369,191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,906,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,854,644,000 after buying an additional 2,049,163 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,616,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $922,467,000 after buying an additional 2,038,641 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $590,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,253,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Micron Technology from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 131,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,584,383.20. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $18,270,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 154,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,345,047.45. The trade was a 34.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 397,256 shares of company stock worth $82,321,039. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of MU stock opened at $237.92 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $246.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.88.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.