Searle & CO. Decreases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Searle & CO. lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 436.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR opened at $129.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.77. The company has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EMR

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.