Fusionist 24-Hour Volume Hits $28.73 Million (ACE)

Fusionist (ACE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One Fusionist token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fusionist has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Fusionist has a market cap of $22.59 million and approximately $28.73 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusionist Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 146,307,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,168,504 tokens. The official website for Fusionist is ace.fusionist.io. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 146,307,870 with 81,168,504 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 0.26646348 USD and is down -3.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $28,079,745.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusionist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

