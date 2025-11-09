UBS Group Cuts Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $58.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Nutrien in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $56.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.23. Nutrien has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $65.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 5.25%.The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

