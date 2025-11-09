Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,501 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 23,709 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $12,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $287.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.31. Vulcan Materials Company has a 1 year low of $215.08 and a 1 year high of $311.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 12.52%.Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.28%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $356.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.58.

In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 5,818 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,368.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 698 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.56, for a total value of $208,394.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,521.92. This trade represents a 19.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

