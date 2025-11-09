Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Director Buys $12,759.60 in Stock

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Ghidorzi purchased 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $121.52 per share, with a total value of $12,759.60. Following the purchase, the director owned 8,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,573.12. This represents a 1.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nicolet Bankshares Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $123.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.90 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.30.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $102.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.83 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NIC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $122.50) on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

Institutional Trading of Nicolet Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 12.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 17.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

