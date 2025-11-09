Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in NiSource, Inc $NI

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in NiSource by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 2,668.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 48.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 116.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Trading Up 1.8%

NI opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. NiSource, Inc has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $44.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.25 million. NiSource had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.07 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NiSource

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.