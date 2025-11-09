Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) versus Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) Critical Survey

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) and Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.1% of Stoneridge shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Stoneridge shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.8% of Video Display shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stoneridge and Video Display, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stoneridge 1 0 1 0 2.00 Video Display 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

Stoneridge currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 159.95%. Given Stoneridge’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stoneridge is more favorable than Video Display.

Stoneridge has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Video Display has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stoneridge and Video Display’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoneridge -3.39% -9.24% -3.69% Video Display N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stoneridge and Video Display”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoneridge $874.36 million 0.20 -$16.52 million ($1.16) -5.31 Video Display $8.30 million 0.00 -$130,000.00 ($0.13) 0.00

Video Display has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stoneridge. Stoneridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Video Display, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil. The Control Devices segment offers actuators, sensors, switches, actuators, and connectors that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle. The Electronics segment designs and manufactures driver information systems, vision and safety systems, connectivity and compliance products, and electronic control units. Its products collect, store, and display vehicle information, such as speed, pressure, maintenance data, trip information, operator performance, temperature, distance traveled, and driver messages related to vehicle performance. This segment also offers electronic control units that regulate, coordinate, monitor, and direct the operation of the electrical system within a vehicle. The Stoneridge Brazil segment designs, manufactures, and sells vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services; vehicle security alarms and convenience accessories, including parking sensors and rearview cameras; in-vehicle audio and infotainment devices; and driver information systems and telematics solutions. The company provides its products and systems to various original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 customers, as well as aftermarket distributors. Stoneridge, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

About Video Display

Video Display Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs display products and systems for government, military, aerospace, medical, and commercial organizations worldwide. The company operates in four divisions: Simulation and Training Products; Cyber Secure Products; Data Display CRTs; and Other Computer Products. It offers dome and multi-faceted aircraft simulator display systems, video walls for broadcast and control centers, rugged video walls for combat information centers, rugged flat panel displays and computers, projector and monitor upgrades, and projection screens. The company also provides cyber security products, such as TEMPEST technology products and custom engineering solutions; and various contract services, including the design and testing solutions for defense and niche commercial uses. In addition, it manufactures and distributes cathode ray tubes (CRTs) for use in data display screens, such as computer terminal monitors, medical monitoring equipment, and various other data display applications, as well as in television sets; and distributes CRTs and other electronic tubes purchased from original equipment manufacturers, as well as offers cyber-secure keyboards. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Cocoa, Florida.

