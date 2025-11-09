iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,718 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 922,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,908,000 after buying an additional 121,334 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,332,000 after acquiring an additional 133,573 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 849,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,554,000 after acquiring an additional 139,194 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,587,000 after acquiring an additional 16,196 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 424,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,427,000 after acquiring an additional 43,728 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $110.38 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

