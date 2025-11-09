Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 196,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,611,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBRK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,945,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,512,000 after purchasing an additional 616,917 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rubrik by 15.0% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,035,000 after buying an additional 293,275 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Rubrik by 20.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,032,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,498,000 after acquiring an additional 178,208 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rubrik by 33.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,343,000 after acquiring an additional 236,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Rubrik by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 899,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,873,000 after acquiring an additional 586,088 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RBRK shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. CIBC raised their target price on Rubrik from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Rubrik from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rubrik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

NYSE:RBRK opened at $72.99 on Friday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 0.20.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $309.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.180–0.160 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.440 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rubrik news, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 40,170 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $2,981,015.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 333,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,751,112.88. The trade was a 10.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $679,729.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,299.10. This trade represents a 90.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,966 shares of company stock valued at $9,644,823. Corporate insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

