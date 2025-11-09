Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,851 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,431.0% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 484,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,205,000 after acquiring an additional 473,673 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 67,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipsen Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.6%

IAU stock opened at $75.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.46. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $82.55. The stock has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

