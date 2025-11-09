Hartline Investment Corp Has $33.32 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Hartline Investment Corp cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,886 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.8% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.6%

Amazon.com stock opened at $244.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.