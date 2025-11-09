Private Trust Co. NA Has $17.44 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,509 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.7% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.5% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Two West Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $272.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.17.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $244.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.39 and a 200-day moving average of $218.75. The company has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.