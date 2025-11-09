Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,793 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $5,500,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 493,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,391,555.21. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. CICC Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $244.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.39 and its 200 day moving average is $218.75.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.