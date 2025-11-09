Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $9.80 Million Investment in NetScout Systems, Inc. $NTCT

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 395,062 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,801,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems in the second quarter worth $291,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 8.2% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 131,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in NetScout Systems by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTCT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on NetScout Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $30.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.03. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.71.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $219.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.60 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 8.72%.NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.45 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 135,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,820. This represents a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred Grasso sold 5,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $137,939.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $806,520. The trade was a 14.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $532,273 in the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

