Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 139,944 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 426,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,944 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $13,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 489.2% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its position in VICI Properties by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.69.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of VICI opened at $30.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.98 and a 52-week high of $34.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.18% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.360-2.370 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

