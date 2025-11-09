DJE Kapital AG Acquires 102,472 Shares of Fox Corporation $FOXA

DJE Kapital AG increased its stake in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 504,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,472 shares during the period. DJE Kapital AG’s holdings in FOX were worth $28,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 246.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 73,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 51,960 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 26.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 303,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,179,000 after buying an additional 63,538 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,816,000. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 168,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $11,132,833.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul D. Ryan sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $1,143,484.12. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of FOX stock opened at $65.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Fox Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $66.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.52.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.41. FOX had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOXA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on FOX from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of FOX from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FOX from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cfra Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Fox Advisors set a $97.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FOX

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.