Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $16.21 Million Position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. $DRS

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 348,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the 1st quarter worth $31,254,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 16.0% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,298,000 after acquiring an additional 804,938 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 116.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 799,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,292,000 after purchasing an additional 429,922 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the second quarter worth about $9,384,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Leonardo DRS by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 840,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,639,000 after purchasing an additional 160,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Leonardo DRS from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Leonardo DRS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

Insider Transactions at Leonardo DRS

In related news, COO John Baylouny sold 8,481 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $370,534.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 106,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,445.83. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Salzman sold 4,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $181,271.51. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,820 shares in the company, valued at $486,629.40. The trade was a 27.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 55,039 shares of company stock worth $2,303,587 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of DRS opened at $35.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.17 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Leonardo DRS’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.070-1.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

