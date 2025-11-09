KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 700 Shares of monday.com Ltd. $MNDY

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNDY. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in monday.com by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in monday.com by 31.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of monday.com by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of monday.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $189.59 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $166.22 and a 12-month high of $342.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 256.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.08 and a 200-day moving average of $243.05.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $299.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.60 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.63%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MNDY shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, August 11th. DA Davidson set a $275.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of monday.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on monday.com from $310.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.81.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

