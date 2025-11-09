Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $11.01 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 124,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,006,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 200.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,052,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,281,866,000 after purchasing an additional 71,888,500 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,367,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 415.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,678,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,811,000 after buying an additional 1,352,977 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,839,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,067,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLT opened at $89.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.77 and a 200 day moving average of $87.75. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $94.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3251 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

