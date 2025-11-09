NetApp, Inc. $NTAP Stock Holdings Boosted by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 1,014.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,816 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,868 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $11,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 375.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 287.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in NetApp by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $112.97 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.84 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.50.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.35). NetApp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 123.24%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.840-1.940 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 36.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $94,936.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $1,075,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 274,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,792,629.58. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,194. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTAP. Northland Securities increased their price target on NetApp from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.40.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

