KCM Investment Advisors LLC Takes $697,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $140.23 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $102.76 and a 52 week high of $145.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

