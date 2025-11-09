Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Portland Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Portland Financial Advisors Inc now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,061,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,390,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 1,410,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,313,000 after acquiring an additional 171,594 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $25.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.95. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $25.35.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
