William Mr. Burke Sells 5,347 Shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Stock

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) Director William Mr. Burke sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $128,381.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401. This represents a 98.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AxoGen Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of AXGN opened at $23.57 on Friday. AxoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -471.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.50.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $60.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.90 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. AxoGen has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on AxoGen from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on AxoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AxoGen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AxoGen

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in AxoGen by 15.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 10,573 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AxoGen by 100.0% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in AxoGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 47.7% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 50,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 16,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

