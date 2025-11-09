Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF $VTWG Shares Acquired by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 104,700.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTWG opened at $234.30 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $160.03 and a 1 year high of $246.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.5084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 50.0%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

