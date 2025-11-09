First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,858 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $8,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $75.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $78.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average of $73.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

