AmeraMex International (AMMX) and Its Rivals Financial Survey

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AmeraMex International and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AmeraMex International $14.97 million -$1.16 million -1.32 AmeraMex International Competitors $3.78 billion $360.72 million 4.84

AmeraMex International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AmeraMex International. AmeraMex International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares AmeraMex International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmeraMex International -10.14% -57.15% -7.59% AmeraMex International Competitors 10.91% 4.90% 2.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

86.4% of shares of all “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies are held by institutional investors. 49.4% of AmeraMex International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

AmeraMex International has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmeraMex International’s rivals have a beta of 1.21, meaning that their average share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AmeraMex International rivals beat AmeraMex International on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International, Inc. sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services. It serves customers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, and Africa. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Chico, California.

