RWA Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,368 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 269.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $51.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.94.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

