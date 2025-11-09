RWA Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in Okta, Inc. $OKTA

RWA Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 24.4% during the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 32,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Okta by 165.6% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. Truist Financial upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Okta from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In related news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $564,087.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 7,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,474.87. The trade was a 46.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.73, for a total value of $221,069.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,174 shares in the company, valued at $841,531.02. This trade represents a 20.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,657 shares of company stock worth $5,898,754. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA opened at $85.21 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $127.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 100.25, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.21.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Okta had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $728,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

