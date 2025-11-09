Critical Analysis: Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) versus Service Team (OTCMKTS:SVTE)

Service Team (OTCMKTS:SVTE – Get Free Report) and Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Service Team has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobileye Global has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.3% of Mobileye Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Service Team shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Mobileye Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Service Team N/A N/A N/A Mobileye Global -17.34% 0.68% 0.66%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Service Team and Mobileye Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for Service Team and Mobileye Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Service Team 0 0 0 0 0.00 Mobileye Global 2 8 10 1 2.48

Mobileye Global has a consensus price target of $18.94, indicating a potential upside of 50.23%. Given Mobileye Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mobileye Global is more favorable than Service Team.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Service Team and Mobileye Global”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Service Team N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mobileye Global $1.65 billion 6.21 -$3.09 billion ($0.42) -30.02

Service Team has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mobileye Global.

Summary

Mobileye Global beats Service Team on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Service Team

(Get Free Report)

Service Team Inc. manufactures, maintains, and repairs truck bodies in the United States. It manufactures truck bodies that are attached to a truck chassis; and other products used by the trucking industry. The vans are available for hauling dry freight or refrigerated freight. It serves auto dealers and users of trucks, such as dairies, food distributors, and local delivery. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Villa Park, California.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc. develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management. The company also provides Mobileye Chauffeur, a first-generation solution for eyes-off/hands-off driving with a human driver still in the driver’s seat; Mobileye Drive, a self-driving system comprising of radar and lidar subsystems, as well as collision avoidance systems, including Mobileye 8 Connect for light and medium-duty vehicles, and Mobileye Shield+ for large vehicles. It serves original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. Mobileye Global Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intel Overseas Funding Corporation.

