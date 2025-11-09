Miron Washington Sells 342 Shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) Director Miron Washington sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $54,357.48. Following the sale, the director owned 2,040 shares in the company, valued at $324,237.60. The trade was a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Impinj Stock Down 3.2%

Impinj stock opened at $163.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.04. The company has a current ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.88 and a beta of 1.83. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.85 and a 52 week high of $247.06.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Impinj had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 3.45%.The company had revenue of $96.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Impinj has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PI. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Impinj during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Impinj by 90.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

PI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna set a $255.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Impinj from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Impinj from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Impinj from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

